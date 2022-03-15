Ralf Little sparks fan reaction after sharing heartwarming video The Death in Paradise star's followers were keen to know more

Death in Paradise actor Ralf Little took to his social media to share a heartwarming video with his followers – and it seems they had a strong reaction.

MORE: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little reveals reaction to Josephine Jobert’s shock exit

Posting on his Instagram, the star, who plays DI Neville Parker in the show, could be seen in a clip of him in the back of a car with his beloved dog, Dora, on his lap.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ralf Little shared this adorable video on his Instagram

Ralf was stroking and cuddling his pet in the clip as he wrote in the caption: "Can't believe this was a year ago today! Miss you little Dora."

Ralf's comment "miss you" sparked some concern among his followers. One person wrote: "Where is your best friend now, Ralf?" As another asked: "Where is she?" while a third added: "What's happened to her @ralf.little is she ok?" However, Ralf did respond to a concerned fan's question, writing simply in a comment: "Florida."

The Two Pints of Lager star is known for taking in dogs in need of a home, particularly when he's filming in Guadeloupe for Death in Paradise.

MORE: Fans worry over Death in Paradise star Ralf Little in latest Instagram video

MORE: Ralf Little admits he was filled with rage following shock death of sister as teenager

Ralf will return as DI Neville Parker in series 12

Ralf come across Dora on set in 2020 and took her in, but she often spends time in Florida being looked after by friends due to Ralf's travel commitments with work.

Meanwhile, Ralf recently confirmed that he will be back for series 12 of Death in Paradise. "Thanks to everyone for watching @DeathInParadise series 11," he said back in February. "It is a privilege to play Neville and lead this fantastic show, and it gives me great pleasure to confirm I'll be returning to Saint Marie for series 12."

Fans were naturally delighted and wasted no time in celebrating the good news. Replying to Ralf's tweet, one person wrote: "EXCELLENT NEWS!!!! You've been brilliant, the whole cast has been wonderful."

Another said: "This is wonderful news. I have adored Neville since he arrived and can't wait to see what's ahead for him."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.