Will Gentleman Jack return for a third series? Here's everything we know about the future of the series starring Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle…

Gentleman Jack series two came to an end on BBC One on Sunday night and saw Suranne Jones' Anne Lister and Sophie Rundle's Ann Walker end their relationship after simmering resentments on both sides boiled over.

We're seriously worried about what will happen next for the couple, so will the period drama be back for another instalment? Here's what we know…

WATCH: Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle take fans behind the scenes of Gentleman Jack

While there is no official news on whether a third series of Gentleman Jack is in the works, we have our fingers crossed - and it seems that the show's lead star does too!

When asked about the possibility of more episodes, actress Suranne revealed to Metro that while the decision is out of her hands, she is certainly keen to keep the show going. "We don't know! We're just kind of like, it's in the hands of BBC and HBO so I'm sure there'll be talks now," she said.

Series two ended with Anne and Ann's relationship on the rocks

"I know all the fans really want it, Sally really wants to write it," she continued, referring to the show's creator and writer, Sally Wainwright. "So as with anything, has there been enough people watching it? Is there enough need for it? I think there is, but yeah… let's see."

Are you hoping to see the show get a third series?

Meanwhile, Sally - who is the mastermind behind such shows as Happy Valley, Scott & Bailey and Last Tango in Halifax - has certainly made it clear that the show has a special place in her heart.

While chatting to the Big Issue in 2020, she said: "It feels to me like Gentleman Jack is what I was sent to the planet for." So with that in mind, it seems unlikely that she would pull the plug on the show unless she felt it had run its course.

Given that the final episode of series two didn't exactly wrap up all of the show's storylines - and remains incredibly popular with both audiences and critics alike - we think that there is still plenty more of Anne and Ann's love story to explore in future series. Now we just need to play the waiting game…

