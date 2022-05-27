Pointless' new co-hosts announced after Richard Osman's decision to quit BBC quiz show See who will be joining Alexander Armstrong on the show...

Following the surprise announcement of his departure last month, Richard Osman's replacement - or should we say replacements - on Pointless has finally been revealed by the BBC.

It has been confirmed that the show's upcoming 27th series will feature a number of guest presenters as the channel continues to search for a permanent replacement for Richard.

Among those set to step in to help present episodes of the quiz show alongside Alexander Armstrong are The Split star Stephen Mangan, comedian Ed Gamble, TV presenter Konnie Huq, radio DJ Lauren Laverne, The Last Leg host Alex Brooker and soap star Sally Lindsay.

Speaking about the exciting news, Alexander said: "This is going to be such a ride! Richard will still be in once a week on Saturdays to make sure everything's ticking over nicely, but otherwise it's just me bringing new Pointless friends in and showing them the ropes. Loads of new and fun personalities on the desk next to me. I can't wait."

Alexander Armstrong will be joined by a number of guest presenters for the new series

Richard confirmed in April that he would be stepping down from his role as co-host of the show after 12 years and more than 1,300 episodes. While he will no longer appear on the main series, he will return to present episodes of its celebrity spinoff, which sees famous faces try to win money for their chosen charities. He will also continue his hosting duties on the BBC Two show House of Games, which launched in 2017.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the 51-year-old revealed that he had made the decision to leave Pointless so that he could "concentrate on writing."

Richard announced he was stepping down as Pointless co-host in April

Richard's debut novel The Thursday Murder Club shot to the top of the charts when it was published back in 2020 and became the fastest-selling crime debut of all time. His 2021 follow-up, The Man Who Died Twice, saw similar success, and Stephen Spielberg has bought the rights to bring the story to life on the big screen.

In a statement to the BBC, he added: "Pointless has been a joy from start to finish, working alongside my friend Alexander Armstrong, backed by the most wonderful team, and for the best viewers in the world.

"I will miss everyone so much, but I'm thrilled that I'll still be presenting the celebrity shows. I can't thank everyone enough for twelve amazing years."

