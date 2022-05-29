The Split star reveals possibility of spin-off series

The Split star Damien Molony has revealed that there is a possibility of a future spin-off series of the beloved BBC legal drama.

The actor said that he would love to continue in his role as fraudster Tyler Donaghue, who married Noble Hale Defoe boss Zander before engaging in an affair with Nina.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in a recent interview, the 38-year-old said: "Abi (Morgan, the writer) has plans, I think, afoot, but of the conventional three series that’s where it ends – but there might be spin-offs, or there might be other ways of telling those stories."

The Irish actor, who stars in Sky One's Brassic and more recently in the final series of Derry Girls, went on to say: "It would be amazing [to do a Tyler spin-off]. You could go all over the world with it. We always had jokes about where he's gone – he's probably in India, teaching yoga with a man bun, probably planning his next heist."

At the end of season three, fans watched as Nina learnt of Tyler's plan to scam her and Zander after having transferred a huge sum of money to a 'developer's account', which was revealed to be a fake.

Damien would love to reprise his role in a spin-off series

While Tyler managed to escape the situation unscathed, Nina was left to pick up the pieces but thankfully was able to keep her job at the firm. With Tyler still at large, there could be plenty of material for a spin-off series.

Stephen Mangan, who plays Nathan Stern in the hit show, recently confirmed that the third season is the last. During an appearance on Lorraine Kelly's ITV show on Thursday, the actor was asked if he could see the show returning in "any shape or form", to which he said: "The writer Abi Morgan has said no.

"She said she always had three series in mind and the thing is, it is a will-they-won't-they split up story and I think after a while of will-they-won't-they, people are like, 'Just make up your minds. We don't care anymore,'" he joked.

Nathan appeared on Lorraine Kelly's show recently

"So I think she wrote the perfect arc and the response has been phenomenal and we've all had a treat. So sometimes you just want to leave stuff but I appreciate there's been a lot of people who have enjoyed it."

