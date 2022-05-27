Arlene Phillips reveals the heart-breaking details of her shock Strictly exit The choreographer was devastated

Dame Arlene Phillips has graced our screens with her dancing expertise over the years but last week, the 79-year-old opened up about the heartbreak she faced when she was let go as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing.

The star sat on the panel of the hit BBC One show from 2004-2009 before getting replaced by Alesha Dixon.

Talking to The Mirror, Arlene explained she still has never been told why she was taken off the show and discussed what her emotions were after she received the call.

“I gave myself 48 hours to kick, scream, cry and sob, and eat scones with cream and jam, then I made myself wake up and get on with it," she told the newspaper.

Arlene attended the Dominion Theatre for the Grease Press Night

“I reflect and think, wow, I really didn’t ask the questions I needed to ask. I was very fragile because I had a bereavement the day before [her manager died]."

She added: “I wanted to know in detail and I wanted to know the real reason at the point when they decided for me to go, yet they kept me hanging on for so long with the possibility that there would be five judges.”

Despite the Strictly set back Arlene has had a fabulous career choreographing for countless films, commercials, West End and Broadway productions as well as making guest appearances on shows such as Dancing on Ice and So You Think You Can Dance.

Peter adores Arlene

Arlene's most recent project is the West End production of Grease which had its press night last Tuesday.

The mother-of-two looked fabulous for the occasion and donned a stylish black satin shirt with an elegant leopard print skirt. She completed the look with silver mirrored shoes.

The star was captured alongside Peter Andre who is starring in the production as Vince Fontaine.

The Mysterious Girl singer, shared a photo to his Instagram posing alongside Arlene.

Captioning the post, he penned: "Official opening night of Grease tonight at the Dominion Theatre. Love this lady right here. She is incredible @arlenephillips @greasewestend @dominiontheatre."

