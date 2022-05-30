Love Island's brand new villa: first look tour is here! Intimate bedrooms, sunglasses station and a huge outdoor area - take a look at the new villa

Love Island's bosses want to keep things fresh. Upon their announcement that the show will be moving to pastures new for the 2022 series, contestants and viewers alike will be aquainting themselves with a whole new villa - and after a sneak visit ahead of the Islanders' arrivals, we can safely say that it is nothing short of a spectacular upgrade. You could go as far as to say that it is our type on paper.

With a huge new outdoor area with enough room for every islander to have their own seating area (though we realise that isn't entirely the goal of the show), the only thing muggy about the new location is the glorious, blazing hot sunshine. Seriously, how our contestants pull each other for chats outside all day, we'll never know! Check out the sneak peek of our tour here...

WATCH: Love Island 2022 Tour Preview

The outdoor setting is actually so widely spread out that the contestants are in no danger of overhearing each other during private conversations, and the stunning infinity pool comes with underwater sun loungers for Islanders who need a cool down - not to mention some truly spectacular views.

All of this - and we haven't even reached inside yet!

The outdoor and pool areas are the most spacious

The interior of the villa is both new and familiar, with the bathrooms and makeup stations kitted out with products from Fenty beauty to Benefit, plenty of Dyson hair stylers - with all of the products selected specifically for the contestants and their style and hair type.

Bathrooms are full of products suited to each contestant

The villa is lacking in any sort of activity, as is traditional on the show. When asked if the contestants really can't be given a pack of Uno cards, executive producer Mike Spencer told HELLO!: "In Love Island what you get is no contact the outside world. No distractions...

"You're talking to people, you've got nothing else to do, but to get to know a group of people who are single and all up for dating, all looking for someone.

Colorful, neon detailing make up for a large part of the villa

"That's the beauty of the show where you strip back... you don't have social media, you don't have distractions, your DMs, you just have each other. And I think that is a beauty and that's why people find love."

The bedrooms feature eye-catching pop-art decor

Are you ready for the new season? We don't know about you, but we're so ready to couple up with this one!

