All you need to know about Love Island 2022 From the release date to the official teaser – here's all the details…

Listen up Love Island fans! The time has almost come for the brand new series and we couldn't be more excited to see a fresh batch of islanders couple up, head for 'chats' and gather around the iconic fire pit.

MORE: Love Island makes major change to new season and fans are thrilled

The buzz for the 2022 season is only growing as more details begin to emerge about what this year's series has in store. Find out more below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Love Island 2022 - official trailer

When is Love Island out?

ITV have confirmed that Love Island 2022 will commence on Monday 6 June at 9pm on ITV2. Mark your calendars, folks! The series, as usual, will air every night bar Saturdays, when a 'Best Bits' edition of the show is aired.

Who are the Islanders for Love Island 2022?

The line-up for this year's Love Island is yet to be revealed, but we're pretty confident that the group will be a fabulous bunch of good looking singles ready to cause mayhem in Majorca!

MORE: Is Ronan Keating's daughter going on Love Island?

MORE: Amber Rose Gill shares reality of Love Island aftercare and her mental health journey

Are you looking forward to the new series?

Although we're yet to meet them, there have been previous reports of some famous names heading into the villa. One such name is Gemma Owen, the 19-year-old daughter of football legend, Michael. Gemma's participation is yet to be confirmed but the swimwear brand owner and GB horse rider has over 38k followers on social media.

Another familiar name is Brad McDermott, who happens to be the brother of former Love Islander-turned-Made in Chelsea star, Zara. We can't wait to find out.

Who is hosting Love Island?

Comedian and Celebabilty host Iain Stirling is, of course, back to give his hilarious voice over commentary while the antics kick off in the villa. His wife and fellow TV star, Laura Whitmore, is also thought to be returning to act as the show's host.

Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore are returning for the 2022 series

What else is there to know about Love Island 2022?

This year's season has already received a lot of praise for making one major change. For the first time in the ITV2 show's history, bosses have confirmed that the contestants will be wearing second-hand clothes in a new partnership with eBay UK.

The show typically collaborates with the likes of Missguided and Pretty Little Thing, but, in a bid to be more sustainable, the show is instead partnering with eBay to promote pre-loved fashion.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.