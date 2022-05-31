Maestro: Everything we know about the new Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan film The biopic is coming to Netflix

A first look at Bradley Cooper's follow-up to his 2018 directorial debut, A Star is Born, was released this week, and we think we speak for everyone when we say we're seriously excited!

Maestro, which will see the actor-turned-director take on the role of legendary Hollywood composer and conductor, is coming to Netflix and (we're predicting!) will be another worthy Oscar contender for the streaming site. Want to know? Keep reading...

What is Maestro about?

Maestro will tell the life story of Leonard Bernstein, who is considered to be one of the most important conductors of his time and was the first American conductor to receive international acclaim. The biopic will delve into his personal life as well as his professional career, detailing the complex love story between the conductor and his wife Felicia across three decades, beginning with their first meeting at a party in 1946, their two on-off engagements and three children.

The film is set to be released on Netflix in 2023

Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Todd Haynes are among Maestro's producers, while the screenplay was co-authored by the Nightmare Alley actor and Josh Singer.

Who is in the cast of Maestro?

Joining Bradley in the film are a number of huge names, including Carey Mulligan, who will play Bernstein's wife, Felicia Montealegre. In some of the first-look photos, the Great Gatsby actress can be seen looking gorgeous in a typical 1940s outfit and sleek dark brown bob.

British actress Carey Mulligan will play Bernstein's wife, Felicia Montealegre

Also set to star in the film is Succession actor Jeremy Strong who will play critic John Gruen, Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke who will play Leonard and Felicia's eldest child Jamie and The Sinner's Matt Bomer.

What have people been saying about Bradley Cooper's transformation for the role?

On Monday, Netflix's official social media accounts shared the first images from the set of Maestro, some of which show Bradley in extensive old-age makeup to play an older version of his character, and fans wasted no time in sharing their stunned reactions on social media. "This is an amazing transformation! Feeling like a big Award-winning performance," one said, while another wrote: "Straight up thought that was actually him for a minute."

Bradley will don prosthetics to play an elderly version of the famed conductor

Someone else added: "This is so perfect it's scary. I see real Bernstein in these pictures," and a fourth enthused: "THIS IS HOW YOU DO MAKEUP."

When will Maestro be released?

We don't have an exact release date for Maestro just yet, given that filming has only just commenced, but we do know that viewers will be able to watch the film from the comfort of their own living rooms as the film is being released directly to Netflix sometime in 2023.

