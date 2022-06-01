Dan Walker makes fresh comments on BBC Breakfast exit

Dan Walker has made fresh comments about his departure from BBC Breakfast ahead of his debut as an anchor on 5 News in just a few days' time.

The 45-year-old presenter appeared on Tuesday's episode of the BBC's Newscast podcast, joining its host and his former colleague Adam Fleming as well as presenter and former doctor Michael Mosley.

WATCH: Dan Walker bids heartfelt goodbye to BBC Breakfast

The trio were chatting about the value of getting a good night's sleep when Dan revealed that he's at the time of his life where a move to Channel 5 is "a really interesting thing for me to be doing".

When asked how he was coping with his new sleep regime and not having to wake up at 3am every morning, the dad-of-three said: "I am full of energy at the minute. I'm doing quite a lot. I start my new job at Channel 5 quite soon, I'm trying to finish off writing a book.

"There's not really a spare minute in the day. I'm not really thinking about it being different, if I'm honest with you. I'm just excited about having a completely different challenge."

Dan starts his new job on 5 News on Monday 6 June

He continued: "I mean the sleep is one thing but at this time in my life, lifestyle-wise and challenge wise, this is a really interesting thing for me to be doing and I'm sure you can back me up on this Michael, a challenge and a change in your lifestyle sometimes can be really good to re-set things and keep you crashing on."

During his appearance on the podcast, Dan also revealed that he has managed to operate on four hours of sleep a night during his almost seven years at BBC Breakfast. "I know that's not enough but in my head I think, 'This is what my life is going to be like, I've just got to get on with it,'" he explained.

Dan is due to start his new job at Channel 5 from Monday 6 June and will be fronting 5 News on weekdays at 5pm.

