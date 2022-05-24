Dan Walker shares glimpse of 'new TV home' after BBC Breakfast exit The 45-year-old hosted his final show last week

Dan Walker shared a glimpse of his "new TV home" with fans on Monday night, just a week after he hosted his final show on BBC Breakfast.

The star, who has joined Channel 5 to front 5 News and other projects for the broadcaster, took to his social media accounts to give an update on his new job.

Posting a black and white snap of himself in the 5 News studio, he wrote the caption: "I had a little look around my new TV home today. They all seem lovely at @5_News."

Fans were quick to comment on the post with messages of support, with one person writing: "Looking very smart Mr Walker… Hope you enjoy your new house," while another added: "Will miss you Dan Walker. Time for a new challenge though… Best of luck."

A third fan commented: "Good luck Dan. Missed you on @BBCBreakfast but hope you are enjoying your new challenge."

Dan presented his last BBC show last Tuesday morning alongside Sally Nugent. The programme marked his final day by taking a look back at his best moments and invited special celebrity friends and colleagues to pay tribute to the star.

Dan shared a snap from his new home at Channel 5 on Monday

Addressing his loyal viewers at the end of the show, Dan gave a heartfelt message. "Thank you for tuning in," he said. "Thank you for all the comments and the kind messages and the many lovely words over the years.

"Thank you for the support in loads of different things, including the dancing, and I think it's safe to say that I, and all of us, never ever take any of that for granted, the fact that people watch this programme and they enjoy it and they feel that it's a part of their lives."

Dan left the BBC last week

The update on Dan's new job comes just a day after his former colleague, Carol Kirkwood, announced her engagement live on BBC Breakfast.

"We got engaged when we were on holiday," the weatherwoman said while presenting at the Chelsea Flower Show. "So it's lovely news and we're both thrilled. Thank you!"

