Dan Walker 'cast out' of Channel 5 for surprising reason after concerns - get the details The 45-year-old left BBC Breakfast last week

Dan Walker gave fans an update on his new job at Channel 5 on Tuesday night as he joined the 5 News team at their studio. The outing comes just over a week after he hosted his last show on BBC Breakfast.

The star has been enjoying the first few days in his new job but admitted that it hasn't all been plain sailing.

Taking to his social media pages, the 45-year-old revealed that he had been "cast out" after receiving an email saying that he was a "security risk".

"Hello, first few days in the new job and it's quite nice here, they're all lovely, I've had a look around the studio, met everybody in the office and found out where the toilet is," he started.

"I've also got my new email which is always exciting and logged into the system and then was immediately cast out into the darkness because I got an email to say that I was a 'security risk'.

Dan gave fans an update on his new job on Tuesday

"So once that's been sorted, I'll be allowed to send emails from my new account as well."

Dan then went on to reveal that he's not yet allowed to reveal which day he officially starts broadcasting from the 5 News studio.

"Lots of people asking when I actually start," he said. "I'm not allowed to tell you. I do know but I have to wait for it to be officially announced and then I can go 'woo'. Looking forward to seeing you on the telly.

"But we're going to be on at five o'clock every day at five, on five. I think that's nice and catchy, we should use that.

Dan hosted his final BBC Breakfast show last week

"I'm really looking forward to it. I miss everybody at the BBC but this is a new life now with a new toilet and we're ready to go. See you soon, have a lovely Tuesday, goodbye," he added.

