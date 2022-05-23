Dan Walker has sweetest reaction to Carol Kirkwood’s engagement news 

Dan Walker has shared an adorable snap of himself with his friend and former co-star Carol Kirkwood to congratulate her on her engagement. Posting to Instagram, he wrote: "Carol Kirkwood is the best of us."

"Delighted she has found someone who can handle her headlock hugs. Congratulations Carol. If you get married live on #BBCBreakfast can I come back for a one-off?"

WATCH: Carol Kirkwood confirms engagement live on BBC Breakfast

His followers were equally thrilled, with one commenting: "Congratulations beautiful lady, every blessing to you both. He is a very blessed feller already." Another person added: "The best news today, so happy for her and he is a lucky man indeed."

Carol shared the news of her engagement while presenting at the Chelsea Flower Show. The beloved weatherwoman was probed about her new dazzling diamond ring which was clearly visible. "I'm a bit concerned about how you're standing up with a giant rock on that left hand," host Sally Nugent joked, to which a blushing Carol confirmed: "Thank you Sal! It is rather nice."

Congratulations Carol!

"I got engaged," she added, whilst flashing her diamond ring. Sally then asked: "It's the happiest news! We are so, so delighted. Congratulations, can we confirm to the nation what has happened?"

"We got engaged when we were on holiday," revealed Carol. "So it's lovely news and we're both thrilled. Thank you!" Co-host Jon Kay went on to say: "We're all so chuffed for you Carol, on behalf of everyone here and everyone at home too."

This is set to be Carol's second marriage. Last year, the weather reporter gushed about finding love 13 years after her divorce from her ex-husband Jimmy.

