Dan Walker reveals Channel 5 start date after shock BBC Breakfast exit

Dan Walker has announced the official date that he is due to start his new job hosting 5 News on Channel 5.

The 45-year-old presenter will be fronting the news programme on weekdays from Monday 6 June at 5pm.

WATCH: Dan Walker bids heartfelt goodbye to BBC Breakfast

The former BBC Breakfast broadcaster made the announcement on Channel 5's flagship daily magazine programme, the Jeremy Vine show on Monday.

He will be taking on the role of 5 News anchor but will also be hosting "a range of brand-new non-news programming" for the broadcaster.

The dad-of-three is set to replace Dr Sian Williams, who has been the show's lead anchor since 2016. The 57-year-old announced in March that she would be stepping down from daily news presenting to take up more wide-ranging opportunities. She will continue to host her regular strand Mind Matters with Dr Sian for 5 News as well as special projects and documentaries for the channel and ITN.

Dan begins fronting 5 News from 6 June

Dan announced the news of his departure from BBC Breakfast back in April and hosted his final show almost two weeks ago. The show's team marked his final day by taking a look back at his best moments on the programme and invited special celebrity friends and colleagues to pay tribute to the star.

At the end of the show, Dan said an emotional goodbye to the show's viewers. "Thank you for tuning in," he said. "Thank you for all the comments and the kind messages and the many lovely words over the years.

"Thank you for the support in loads of different things, including the dancing, and I think it's safe to say that I, and all of us, never ever take any of that for granted, the fact that people watch this programme and they enjoy it and they feel that it's a part of their lives."

