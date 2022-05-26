Kaley Cuoco marks bittersweet end of season two of The Flight Attendant The HBO Max show is coming to a close

Kaley Cuoco had fans feeling emotional as she shared that the end of season two of The Flight Attendant was approaching, and it was a bittersweet moment.

The actress took to social media to post her thoughts on the season finale with a compilation of images from the episode and its intricate plot.

She wrote: "I can't believe I'm saying this but here we are! @flightattendantonmax season finale! Hope you all love it … stream NOW… @hbomax thank you everyone for all the love this season!!!"

Many took to supporting her in the comments and praising her work, and her sister Briana Cuoco was the first to do so, saying: "Proud of you!!!! CONGRATULATIONS on an incredible show and your incredible work. Love you sister!!"

A fan commented: "Totally incredible journey and you were phenomenal," with another adding: "I'm sad it's ending. Also, the last episode broke me."

The actress has received significant acclaim for the second season of the hit HBO Max series, which even netted her a Primetime Emmy nomination, her first, for the pilot series.

Kaley commemorated the season finale of The Flight Attendant

Kaley opened up about how much the show has meant to her in a recent interview with Glamour, saying: "As big as season one was, this is an even bigger swing—10 times the size in scope.

"As an actor, I love going to play something else; you get to escape. But I just didn't feel I had an escape this season at all. It all kind of melted into one."

She also talked about gaining a certain sense of prestige with her performance as opposed to her previous stint with The Big Bang Theory, explaining: "I feel like my peers accepted me with open arms as this new thing. I'm known as Cassie now, not [just] Penny anymore, which is so crazy to me.

The star has received praise for her work on the show as lead and executive producer

"I've always said if I was remembered as Penny for the rest of my career, I'd be thrilled. But there was a shift there, and people felt that I was kind of new on the scene, which I guess in a way I was. But it just makes me laugh. It was like: Wow, that's how they took it. That's fascinating."

