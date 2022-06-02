The Daily Lowdown: BTS meet President Joe Biden at The White House HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news…

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing K-Pop juggernauts BTS and their trip to The White House to meet President Joe Biden, and Liam Gallagher debuting a classic Oasis track.

If that wasn't enough, we're also revealing what Johnny Depp did after winning his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, and what kind of dad Post Malone is hoping to be. Tune into your latest episode of The Daily Lowdown below to hear more...

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's a transcript of today's episode:

K-Pop juggernauts BTS took a trip to Washington D.C on Wednesday to meet with President Joe Biden. The pop icons discussed anti-Asian hate crimes and Asian inclusion during a 35-minute meeting about diversity in the famous Oval Office. President Biden praised the group, telling them their "message matters", while BTS thanked him for signing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.

BTS visited The White House

Post Malone has revealed he is determined to be a "hot dad" when his first child arrives later this year. The Rockstar rapper confirmed he and his girlfriend - whom he has not publicly named – are expecting a bundle of joy in May, and recently told Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe that he is "pumped beyond belief" to be a father, admitting he has wanted to be a parent for as long as he can remember.

Johnny Depp has been seen for the first time since winning his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, on Wednesday. The actor was spotted sitting outside a pub in Newcastle with friends, including musician Jeff Beck, with whom he has been performing this week, and Sam Fender. Johnny was, understandably, in high spirits, and was seen enjoying a pint of Newcastle Brown Ale.

Johnny Depp won his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard

Liam Gallagher delighted crowds on the first night of his summer tour on Wednesday by debuting a classic song for "all the old school Oasis fans". Performing a hometown show at Manchester's Etihad Stadium, Liam belted out Roll It Over, the closing track to Oasis’s 2000 album Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants. The song has never been performed live before, either by Oasis or Liam and brother Noel during their subsequent solo projects.

The Queen was joined by Duchess Kate and her great-grandchildren

And the official Platinum Jubilee celebrations kicked off with the first event of the bank holiday weekend, Trooping the Colour. On Thursday morning, members of the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Princes George, Louis and Princess Charlotte, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and Princess Anne celebrated the Queen during her annual birthday parade. While she didn't take part in the parade, Her Majesty delighted fans when she made an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the flypast.

