The Daily Lowdown: Camila Cabello speaks out following Champions League performance

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Camila Cabello speaking out in defense of her performance at the Champions League Final in France, as well as Glastonbury festival announcing their full line-up.

Not only that, Charli XCX gives her fans an update following her illness and Johnny Depp shocks concert-goers with a surprise appearance at a gig in Sheffield. Tune into your latest episode of The Daily Lowdown below to hear more...

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's a transcript of today's episode:

Glastonbury festival have announced the full details of this year's lineup including a schedule and some new additions. The event, which will take place at the end of June at Worthy Farm in Somerset, will see big names such as Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar take to the pyramid stage. But now, stars such as AJ Tracey, Yungblud and the Libertines have been revealed as new acts set to appear. Not only that, Sam Fender has been revealed as Billie's support act, taking to the stage just before the American singer, while Lorde is set to warm up the crowd on Sunday ahead of Kendrick's set.

Camila spoke out against 'rude' fans in a since deleted tweet

Camila Cabello has spoken out following her Champions League Final performance which saw some fans appear to boo the star as she took to the stage. The Havanna hitmaker took to Twitter following her set, which took place at the Stade de France in Paris, explaining she couldn't believe that fans were singing the national anthem over her set, branding them "rude". Camilla has since deleted the tweets calling the fans out, before adding a follow up post stating the performance was something she will never forget.

Johnny Depp shocked concert goers in Sheffield when he appeared on stage to perform with singer Jeff Beck. The actor, who is currently awaiting to hear the verdict from his long-running defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, flew from the US to make a surprise appearance at the gig to perform covers of John Lennon, Marvin Gaye and more. The verdict from Johnny and Amber's court case is thought to be due this week.

Johnny Depp is awaiting the verdict of his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard

Charli XCX has confirmed to her fans she will be returning to the stage for her gig in Berlin after suffering from a short illness. The Boom Clap star was forced to cancel a string of performances recently in Belgium and the Netherlands after she lost her voice and was ordered by a doctor to go under vocal rest. Charli's illness also meant the star had to pull out of BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend which saw Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran take to the stage.

And Charli isn't the only one cancelling gigs as Snoop Dogg has also stated he will be cancelling his Australian tour later this year. The Drop it Like It's Hot star revealed via his representatives that the performances, which were due to take place in September and October, will now no longer go ahead due to "unforeseen circumstances." The statement also read that family obligations and filming commitments were contributing factors for pulling the tour, and that Snoop hopes to reschedule for early 2023.

