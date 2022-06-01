The Daily Lowdown: Liam Payne faces criticism from fans for comments on Zayn Malik HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news...

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Halsey and their new single finally being release, as well as Liam Payne's comments on Zayn Malik - which seem to have upset One Direction fans.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: A$AP Rocky makes rare comment about parenting with Rihanna

Not only that, Billie Eilish and her actor boyfriend Matthew Tyler confirm their split and put cheating rumours to bed. Tune into your latest episode of The Daily Lowdown below to hear more...

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's a transcript of today's episode:

Halsey's new single is finally being released. The singer went viral on Tik Tok last month after they told their fans that their record label Capitol Music was holding back new material until they could 'fake a viral moment' on the social media app. The video sparked backlash from fans who are desperate to hear new material from the Without Me singer and it seems the label has now u-turned. Capitol said that they were committed to being an artist-first label and the song, titled So Good, will drop on the 9 June.

MORE: Johnny Depp reunites with ex Kate Moss as he awaits Amber Heard trial verdict

MORE: 8 Made in Chelsea stars' engagements and weddings that are straight out of a fairytale

Halsey's new song is finally being released

Billie Eilish and her actor boyfriend, Matthew Tyler, have confirmed their split. The news was confirmed via the actor's Instagram when he wrote a statement on his Stories, denying rumours that there had been cheating involved and that relationships end. Matthew and Billie first sparked dating rumours in April 2021 but kept a very low profile. Billie is yet to speak out on the news.

Liam Payne has come under fire from One Direction fans after he spoke out about his friendship with former bandmate Zayn Malik. Appearing on a recent episode of YouTube Logan Paul's podcast, Liam began discussing his relationship with Zayn including the Pillow Talk star's split from model Gigi Hadid. Liam added there were 'many reasons' why he 'dislikes' Zayn but insisted he will always be on his side due to his 'tough' upbringing.

Billie Eilish and her boyfriend have split

Elton John is gearing up for his headline set at British Summertime Hyde Park show later this month and has released new details about his performance. The Your Song star will welcome support acts such as Rina Sawayama, Gabriels and Berwyn onto the stage before he takes his place for the gig which marks the final date of his Farewell Yellowbrick Road Tour. It means that the concert, which takes place in London on 24th June, could be his final ever live show in the capital.

Bobby Brown has voiced his concerns about the upcoming Whitney Houston biopic. Speaking ahead of the release of his documentary, the former popstar explained he had no idea about what Clive Davis, who worked closely with Whitney throughout her career, had planned for film, but insisted he hopes the movie will 'leave their relationship out of it'. Bobby and Whitney, who married in 1992, had a turbulent relationship throughout their time together, including reports of drug use and physical altercations. Whitney died in 2012 aged 48.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.