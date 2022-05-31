The Daily Lowdown: A$AP Rocky makes rare comment about parenting with Rihanna

elcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing ASAP Rocky talking parenting after welcoming a baby boy with Rihanna, and Harry Styles breaking a new record.

Not only that, but Avril Lavigne talks her future plans and Nicole Kidman made a surprise appearance on stage for her husband Keith Urban's gig in Las Vegas.

Here's a transcript of today's episode:

ASAP Rocky has made a rare comment about parenthood after welcoming a baby boy. The rapper, who welcomed his first child with Rihanna earlier this month, told Dazed that he and the superstar singer are keen to raise their son to be open minded, adding that inclusivity would be embedded in their household. The Fashion Killa star, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, also revealed his hopes of having a "cool" child by being a "cool" dad and we have no doubt about that!

Harry Styles is continuing his chart domination as his new album, Harry's House, has broken a new record – shifting Taylor Swift off the top in the process. The As It Was star's third album has beaten the one-week vinyl sales record which formerly saw Taylor land the achievement with her album, Red Taylor's Version. According to Billboard, Harry's House, which has sold over 520 thousand equivalent album units in its first week, has also set the record for the biggest vinyl sales week of the modern era. Go Harry!

Country star Keith Urban has been enjoying a hugely successful residency in Las Vegas in recent weeks but the star welcomed his biggest fan on stage for his closing night – his wife, Nicole Kidman! The Academy Award-winner, who married Keith in 2006, jumped up on stage to join her husband for a super sweet moment. The Grammy-winning artist jokingly asked Nicole her name and whether she was a superfan after embracing on stage. Keith's residency comes soon after he filled in for Adele's slot last minute after the singer cancelled her string of gigs.

Avril Lavigne has been smashing it with her comeback album, Love Sux, and it seems the superstar isn't planning on slowing down. In a recent interview with the Guardian, the singer explained how she has a number of collaborations and projects in the pipeline. Avril is set to work with Blink 182 Travis Barker once again as well as Machine Gun Kelly with whom Avril will be going on tour. The Complicated singer is also keeping busy with her film adaptation of Sk8er Boi, adding she couldn't wait to learn the process of making a movie.

And Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no doubt gearing up for their return to the UK for the Queen's platinum jubilee this weekend as well as their daughter, Lilibet's first birthday. But it seems the Cambridges will be forced to miss out on the one-year-old's celebrations. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will instead head to Wales to visit Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in a special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert. However, the day will no doubt still be special for the young daughter of the Sussex's as she's expected to meet her namesake, the Queen, over the weekend.

