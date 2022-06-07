Gogglebox star Sid Siddiqui reveals how he’s spending break from show Sid keeps his fans up-to-date with his life on Instagram

Gogglebox star Sid Siddiqui has shared a new clip with his followers to reveal what he has been up to during the show’s break - and we’re very impressed!

MORE: Gogglebox viewers devastated as fan favourite family quit show - and share surprising reason why

While giving his beautiful cream cat a snuggle, he revealed that he has been painting and decorating his living room, transforming it into a lovely shade of lilac. Chatting to the cat in the clip, Sid said: "What do you reckon to my painting? Are you impressed? Not really? I don't think it's that bad, look at it! That's what we've done so far. Not too bad."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sid Siddiqui reveals what he has been up to during Gogglebox break

His fans were quick to praise his hard work, with one writing: "Luv the lilac, you’re looking great, both of you," accompanied with paw and smiley face emojis. Another person added: "It's pretty good Mr Siddiqui," while a third person commented: "Love the colours!"

Sid shared of himself with his cat

Sid and his three sons are taking a break from the hit show, which concluded at the end of May, until it’s return in September. The new series will also see the return of Jenny and Lee, who missed several episodes of season 19 while Jenny underwent an operation.

MORE: Gogglebox star supported by viewers after breaking down in tears

READ: Celebrity Gogglebox recruits new star for upcoming series

Taking to Instagram, Lee confirmed that they would be back for the new series, saying: "Hi everybody, you’ll never guess who I’ve just bumped into," before turning the camera to Jenny, who looked in great health while waving to the camera.

We love the purple shade!

She said: "Hi, it’s me! I just want to thank you all for your kind well wishes, they’ve really cheered me up, thank you very much. I’m looking forward to seeing you all in series 20!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.