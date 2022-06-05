The Outlaws: Meet the cast of season two Christopher Walken plays Frank

Stephen Merchant's hit comedy-drama, The Outlaws, has returned for a second series and fans will be eager to catch up with the gang following the dramatic events that occurred in season one.

Season two, which debuts on Sunday evening, will see the return of fan favourite characters, including Christopher Walken's Frank and Eleanor Tomlinson's Gabby, plus a reappearance from Richard E Grant. Read on to find out who stars in the series.

Christopher Walken

Christopher Walken plays Frank, a small-time crook in his 70s who, after passing one too many counterfeit cheques, must move back in with the daughter he abandoned decades before, and finish his custodial sentence of community service.

Christopher has starred in many major films, including Pulp Fiction, Hairspray and Annie Hall.

Christopher plays Frank

Stephen Merchant

Stephen Merchant plays sad-sack corporate lawyer Greg, who found himself performing community service in season one after indulging his loneliness in the wrong car park. He is also going through a divorce.

Viewers will know Stephen for his collaborative projects with Ricky Gervais, including The Office and Extras.

Stephen plays corporate lawyer Greg

Eleanor Tomlinson

Eleanor Tomlinson plays Gabby, an Insta-celebutante who seems to have it all but has deep-seated issues that landed her in community service.

Eleanor rose to prominence after playing Demelza in the BBC's drama series Poldark.

Eleanor plays celebrity Gabby

Rhianne Barreto

Rhianne Barreto plays Rani, a high-flying, Oxford-bound student who was ordered to carry out community service after her serial shoplifting offences finally caught up with her.

Prior to her role in The Outlaws, Rhianne starred as Bekhal Mahmod in ITV's drama series, Honour.

Rhianne plays high-flyer Rani

Gamba Cole

Gamba Cole plays club doorman Christian, the sole carer for his sister who ended up in hot water after getting involved with a dangerous crowd in season one.

Gamba previously starred in Amazon's action series HANNA, as well as Netflix's His House.

Gamba plays club doorman Christian

Jess Gunning

Jess Gunning plays Diane, a hyper-confident and seemingly competent Community Payback Supervisor.

Viewers may recognise Jess for playing barmaid Jan in David Mitchell and Robert Webb's comedy Back. She has also featured in episodes of Inside No. 9 and Law & Order: UK.

Jess plays Community Payback Supervisor Diane

Clare Perkins

Clare Perkins plays Myrna, a civil rights veteran, who is running from a mistake in her past.

Clare is known for her work in soap operas, having played Denise Boulter in Channel 5's Family Affairs and Ava Hartman in BBC One's EastEnders. More recently, she featured in Amazon Prime Video's fantasy drama series The Wheel of Time.

Clare plays Myrna

Darren Boyd

Darren Boyd (Spy) plays middle-aged businessman John whose common-sense approach to his sentence and contempt for political correctness saw him clash with the other outlaws in season one.

Darren has appeared in dramas Killing Eve and The Salisbury Poisonings. He also featured in Bridget Jones's Baby.

Darren plays John

Ian McElhinney

Ian McElhinney plays John Snr, the father of John, who founded their family business and hopes to pass it on to his son.

Viewers will recognise Ian for his role as Granda Joe in Channel 4's Derry Girls, as well as for playing Ser Barristan Selmy in HBO's fantasy drama Game of Thrones.

Ian plays John's father

Richard E Grant

Richard E Grant plays The Earl, Gabby's cold-hearted father who has trouble expressing his emotions.

Richard has starred in various major films and TV shows, including The Iron Lady, Logan and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Richard plays Gabby's father

