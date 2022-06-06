The Outlaws: viewers are saying same thing about season two We can’t wait to see what the gang gets up to next

The Outlaws is back! Stephen Merchant’s exciting comedy series has returned to our screens sooner than fans might have expected thanks to them filming the show back to back - and viewers are saying the same thing about it’s return.

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Honestly, so glad #TheOutlaws is back for its second series. Every single character is so believable and it honestly makes me laugh so hard. Stephen Merchant is a very talented storyteller and has crafted a great scenario." Another fan added: "A warm welcome back to #TheOutlaws on @BBCOne tonight. Great script delivered at a fast pace. Brilliant characters played by superb actors. What's not to like?"

A third person joked about the whole show being released on iPlayer, adding: "Thanks @StephenMerchant for putting the whole second series of #theoutlaws on iPlayer… I guess I’d better put the kettle on, no sleep for me tonight." Another fan added: "If you didn’t laugh and rewind the scene when @StephenMerchant head hit the light in the night club then you’re doing life all wrong."

Christopher Walken stars

So what is the show about? The series follows a group of offenders who have to do community service, and get themselves into trouble after finding a new bag of cash stashed away at the community centre that they are cleaning up.

The official synopsis for season two reads: "Following on directly from the first series, The Outlaws still have time to serve on their sentences - but now they must face the fallout from their actions.

Will you be watching season two?

"If they thought the criminal underworld or the local police were done with them, they are sorely mistaken. The Outlaws must depend on one another while working with unlikely allies to atone for their sins - but can they save themselves without sacrificing their souls?"

