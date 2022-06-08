Love Island USA confirms July 19 return on Peacock

Love Island UK may have just returned to screens but US fans have just a few more weeks to wait. That's right, the hit show will premiere on Peacock on July 19 2022.

Six episodes a week will air, similar to the British version, and according to the streaming service - which picked the show up after three seasons on CBS - the new series promises to be "hotter than ever" with "naughtier games and sexier challenges".

WATCH: Love Island USA returns on Peacock

The villa will be on the California coast, and will see a bevy of gorgeous single men and women enter throughout the weeks in the hopes of finding friendship, frenemies, and hopefully love.

There has been no word yet on confirming if Arielle Vandenberg will return as host.

2022 winners Olivia and Korey confirmed in December 2021 that they had split, just months after leaving the villa.

"It took me all the way to now to say something because I didn't want to believe it was real but this was a mutual decision to take a step back in our relationship and just be friends for now," Korey wrote at the time.

Love Island returns on 19 July

"My time with Liv taught me so much about myself. I realized I can be vulnerable again and truly care for someone. When we were on love island everything was perfect and I can say that was honestly the happiest moment of my life."

The new British series of Love Island kicked off on 6 June but in true Love Island style, there have been some surprises already, including a public-voted poll, where the fans can decide who will couple up with who after the contestants enter the villa.

