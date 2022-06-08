Line of Duty fans are convinced series seven could begin soon - here's why This is very exciting…

Line of Duty fans have been patiently waiting for an update on a new series ever since season six finished last year. And now, they're convinced that something is in the pipeline after a very exciting post from one of the stars of the show.

Martin Compston, who's known and adored for his role as DI Steve Arnott, took to Twitter to share a photo alongside his good friends and co-stars, Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and showrunner Jed Mercurio, leaving many to wonder if series seven is underway.

WATCH: Line of Duty stars reunite for powerful video

The actor wrote in the caption: "Talking tattoo designs," and many fans flooded the comments section with replies. One person said: "Is that the code name for LOD series 7?"

A second commented: "Mother of god, you'd better be talking new series plots/plot twists while you're there!!!" as a third asked: "Those are definitely scripts on the table, not menus. Right? RIGHT?"

Another was convinced that Martin was dropping a major hint by referencing tattoos, since the cast were said to have agreed to get matching tattoos following the huge success of series six after it reached over 12 million in viewer ratings.

Martin Compston shared this photo of the gang back together

Meanwhile, the gang have got back together in recent months to team up for Line of Duty spin-off projects regarding the coronavirus pandemic. In April, the actors teamed up with the activist group Led By Donkeys to give their take on the recent party gate fines handed out to Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The seven-minute long video, shared by the show's creator Jed on Twitter, shows a superimposed image of the Prime Minister making his way to the iconic AC-12 interview room where he's met by Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and DI Steve Arnott (Martin Compston).

Series six proved to be a huge hit with viewers

Adrian, playing Hastings, then weighs in: "Too many of our institutions are failing the British public by turning a blind eye to your wrongdoing, but not us, fella. We will uphold standards without fear or favour."

Fans were quick praise the video in the comments section, with one person tweeting: "Brilliant. You literally couldn't make it up. Because you don't have to," while another added: "Fantastic superb inventive drama. You could not write this if it sadly wasn't true."

