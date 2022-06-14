Susanna Reid pays emotional tribute to GMB guests in heartbreaking segment

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid paid an emotional tribute to two guests on Tuesday's programme, who appeared on the show to talk about their close connections to the Grenfell Tower fire five years on from the tragedy.

David Badillo and Manny Ruiz joined Susanna and her co-presenter Richard Madeley to open up about how their lives were impacted by the event.

David was the first firefighter to arrive at the scene, while Manny lost his 13-year-old niece Jessica Urbano Ramirez in the fire and is now raising money for young people affected by the disaster.

David had attempted to rescue Jessica from the scene and while he climbed to the 20th floor in search of her, she had moved further up the building along with other residents in the hopes of getting to safety.

Towards the end of the interview, after hearing accounts from the two guests, Susanna commended them for bravely speaking about the tragedy.

Looking visibly moved, Susanna said: "Manny, look. I can see how hard it is to hear, it's hard for me and all I did was report on it here in the studio.

"I just can't imagine how hard it is for you to listen, I know you're friends you and David, and I know at the time, David, you didn't realise you were looking for your friend's niece."

She continued: "But to find out that someone was in the building trying to get Jessica back, to get her to safety and she'd done what she thought was the safe thing to do, and unfortunately, that meant she was getting further into danger. It's just hideous.

"I find it remarkable that you are both able to speak so well, with such courage. That courage is remarkable and I admire you both for it and we are so grateful that you are able to talk about that because it is so important."

