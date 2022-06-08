Susanna Reid praised by fans after GMB star hits back at internet trolls The 51-year-old took to Twitter

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid has received praise from fans after she hit back at internet trolls on Twitter.

The ITV host responded to two separate tweets, one that shared a news article about the star that read: "Dominic Raab threatens to walk off Good Morning Britain as he makes swipe at Susanna Reid," alongside the comment: "I wouldn't get into an argument with any media show offs. Who is Susanna Reid when she's at home?"

WATCH: Susanna Reid moved by emotional GMB segment as viewers left 'in bits'

The 51-year-old presenter jokingly replied: "Same person she is at work last time I checked."

The second tweet read: "Your [expletive] at your job," to which Susanna criticised the Twitter user's grammar, writing: "You're pretty rubbish at spelling, but there we go."

Fans rushed to the comments section to write messages of support, with one person tweeting: "Oh Susanna don't let your haters bring you down you are excellent at your job. I for one wouldn't last a day in your shoes keep your head up," while another added: "I actually think @susannareid100 is very good at her job. Guess you can't be everyone’s cup of tea & that's fine too, no need to be rude."

A third fan commented: "Nice reply Susanna, that's how to deal with the haters, BTW you're brilliant at your job, the best in my humble opinion."

Susanna hit back at internet trolls

Susanna's response to criticism from trolls comes just days after the ITV star celebrated a ratings increase on GMB.

Taking to Twitter to announce the news on Friday, the mum-of-three wrote: "RATINGS: bar our lockdown figures, @GMB had its strongest May share of viewers since we launched - averaging 21%. Good to have you with us! Looking forward to being back with you on Monday."

Fans of the show were quick to congratulate her, with one person writing: "That's great news Susanna, so pleased for you and all the team at GMB. We viewers truly appreciate all you do in bringing us this great GMB every morning, esp of course you being at the helm Susanna. So pleased for GMB."

