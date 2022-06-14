Love Island viewers are 'worried' after two new bombshells are revealed Get to know the new arrivals and find out why fans are expressing concern...

Love Island is hotting up and it's about to get even hotter thanks to the arrival of two brand new bombshells. Jay Younger and Remi Lambert were introduced to the audience at the end of Monday's episode and are set to make their grand entrance to the villa later on.

But it seems fans have been left worried by their arrival – get to know the new hunky Islanders below and see what viewers had to say…

At the end of the show, two VTs featuring Remi and Jay were shown to viewers as they gear up for their Love Island journey. But fans flooded to social media to express their concern for Ikenna, who previously said he wanted to be "friends first" with Indyah, suggesting he should "up his game" with Indyah if he didn't want to lose her to one of the new bombshell arrivals!

Ikenna and Indiyah shared a kiss on Monday

One person said of Indiyah: "She best stay coupled up with Ikenna #LoveIsland." Another wrote: "Honestly if Indyah starts to talk to someone else you will see how quick Ikenna starts to move. I think though he's also being calm so if she moves on he can pretend he don't care #loveIsland."

A third wrote: "Honestly, I really like Ikenna and Indiyah but I'm not sure if they will work. Ikenna is so nonchalant. He's the type of guy that stops impressing his girl after he gets her. Bro rise up and do something!"

Jay is from Edinburgh

Who is Love Island's Jay Younger?

Jay Younger, 28, is an Investment Analyst from Edinburgh who says he's "not afraid" to go after a girl he wants. Chatting to ITV ahead of entering the villa, he opened up about what makes him a catch: "I think I genuinely have what most females want.

"I've got a good job, I think I am a good looking lad and I have a lot of fun so I feel like I could add a lot of value to their lives if they add a lot of value to mine. I am very competitive, so I wouldn't be afraid to go after a girl if I wanted them."

Remi is from Manchester

Who is Love Island's Remi Lambert?

Remi Lambert, 22, is a model from Manchester. Speaking about why he wanted to join the show, he told ITV: "I am single AF! When I saw Molly [Mae Hague] and Tommy [Fury] and saw how strong they are together, I thought, 'I want a love like that.'"

He added: "Recently I've been going on a lot of dates but I feel like now it's time to find something more serious. I usually meet girls out and about on a night out. If I see a girl I like, I'll just go over without hesitation and sometimes I meet girls through Instagram."

