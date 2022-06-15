Sam Heughan's fans have the same concern after he reveals major news The 42-year-old is starring in a new drama

Sam Heughan has given an update on his latest TV project, announcing that the first episode of the new Channel 4 drama, Suspect, makes its debut on Sunday 19 June at 9pm - but fans have expressed their concern.

MORE: Sam Heughan shares first trailer for drama Suspect – and his accent is so different!

The Outlander actor is starring as Ryan in the miniseries, although little information about his character has been shared.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you going to watch the new show?

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of himself in character, Sam wrote the caption: "'Suspect' Sunday @channel4 9pm!"

Fans soon took to the comments to express their excitement over the new show, however, some fans from across the pond were worried that they may not have access to the series in the US.

One person wrote: "Would love to watch - can't get it in the USA yet. Looks intense," while another added: "Wish the States would air this!!"

MORE: Outlander's Sam Heughan excites fans with incredible book news

MORE: Outlander: everything we know about season seven so far

A third fan commented: "Geez, can't watch in the USA and also can't buy Sassenach Whisky or Tequila in Washington state. Feels like I live on Mars!" while another added: "Would love to see it but I am in USA."

Sam shared an announcement on Instagram

The new series follows veteran detective, Danny Frater (James Nesbitt), who turns up at a hospital mortuary for what he thinks is a routine ID check only to find that the corpse is his estranged daughter, Christina (Imogen King), who appears to have taken her own life.

"He is forced to confront his own failings as a father whilst struggling to make sense of a mass of contradictory testimony and circumstantial evidence, and he must decide who, if anyone, is responsible for Christina's death and what he's going to do about it," reads the official synopsis.

Sam is starring as Ryan in the new series

While little is known about Sam's character, the trailer tells us that he is switching up his accent for the role and is playing an Englishman. His character, Ryan, can be heard saying: "Don't go sticking your nose into things that are best left well alone."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.