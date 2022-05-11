Sam Heughan shares first trailer for drama Suspect – and his accent is so different! The actor will co-star alongside James Nesbitt and Anne-Marie Duff

Sam Heughan has shared the first trailer for the Channel 4 series Suspect – and he has completely changed his accent for the role! The Scottish star has an English accent in the trailer – and we can't wait to see him in action!

Although the trailer doesn't reveal much about his character, he can be heard saying: "Don't go sticking your nose into things that are best left well alone." He captioned the trailer: "Suspect on @channel4 coming soon! Directed by @driesvos DOP @brechtgoyvaerts."

WATCH: Sam Heughan stars in new Channel 4 drama Suspect

Replying to the clip, one person commented: "My kind of series love it and can't wait to see it!" Another person added: "SO looking forward to this! And so thankful that at some point it's coming to the US!" A third person posted: "Looking forward to seeing what you have been up to!"

The synopsis for the eight-part thriller reads in part: "When veteran detective, Danny Frater (James Nesbitt), turns up at a hospital mortuary for what he thinks is a routine ID check on a young woman's body, he gets a devastating shock; the corpse turns out to be his estranged daughter, Christina (Imogen King).

Will you be watching?

Danny is traumatized by the news that, according to the post-mortem report, she's taken her own life. He sets out on a mission for the truth, retracing her last days and hours, in an agonising crusade to discover what really happened to his only child.

"He is forced to confront his own failings as a father whilst struggling to make sense of a mass of contradictory testimony and circumstantial evidence, and he must decide who, if anyone, is responsible for Christina's death and what he's going to do about it."

