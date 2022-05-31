Outlander's Sam Heughan excites fans with incredible book news The actor took part in a 100-mile journey in the Scottish Highlands

Outlander's Sam Heughan caused a frenzy among his fans in March when he revealed he is releasing his first-ever memoir later this year.

MORE: Sam Heughan shares first trailer for drama Suspect – and his accent is so different!

And now he's ramped up that excitement by announcing that they will get the chance to see him up close and personal as he will be making two in-person appearances to celebrate the book, titled Waypoints, in October.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe’s real-life friendship

Sharing the news on Monday, the Scottish actor revealed 'An Evening with Sam Heughan' will take place at McEwan Hall in Edinburgh, Scotland, on 23 October and the Barbican in London, England, on 24 October.

"Celebrating my new memoir 'Waypoints' in Edinburgh and London," he captioned the announcement. "Join me for an evening discussing the book and my journey to the highlands. Should be a wonderful evening, excited to see you all in person!"

MORE: Outlander: everything we know about season seven so far

MORE: Outlander season six finale sets up major reunion for upcoming series

For those not lucky enough to attend the events, Sam also revealed that they will be available live stream globally.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan)

Sam will discuss his memoir at two in-person events

Naturally, his followers rushed to share their excitement and congratulate him on the news, with one replying: "Congratulations! Won't miss it for the world!"

A second said: "So excited!!! Can’' believe it! An evening with you! In Edinburgh & your book as well!!! I've already pre-ordered some, but this one straight from you! Will you never cease to amaze me with your wonderful surprises, so excited."

Waypoints will be released in October and follows the Outlander actor's 100-mile journey into the Scottish Highlands.

Sam plays Jamie in the hit show Outlander

The synopsis reads: "With the rugged West Highland Way as the backdrop to the narrative, Sam writes a love letter to the wild Scottish landscape that means so much to him—full of charming, funny, wise, and searching insights into the world through his eyes."

Chatting about the book, Sam previously admitted that he took on the journey to challenge himself, explaining: "Waypoints is a memoir with a difference! I wanted to tell the stories and share the experiences that have shaped me, but to do that I needed to challenge myself and spend some time in my own company, away from the distractions of everyday life.

"And for me there's no better place to reflect than in the wild Scottish Highlands."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.