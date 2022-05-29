Sam Heughan 'overwhelmed' by fan support in heartfelt message

Outlander star Sam Heughan shared a heartfelt message with his fans on Saturday, thanking them for their "overwhelming" support for his latest charity venture.

The actor participated in Gentleman's Ride last week, a global motorcycle event which raises funds for prostate cancer research and men's mental health programs on behalf of the Movember Foundation.

Taking to Instagram, the actor recalled the cycle, which took place in Edinburgh. "Throw back to last weeks @gentlemansride!" he wrote.

"A HUGE THANK YOU to everyone that sponsored me for this great cause. There's still time to donate, if you can. Overwhelmed by the support and very thankful! x."

Fans were quick to take to the comments to praise the star, with one person writing: "What a distinguished gentleman and a great cause! Thank you for all you do to make this world a better place," while another added: "A distinguished ride. Thank you for giving so much to this important cause. Enjoy your weekend."

A third fan commented: "You're easy to support…good people radiate authenticity…and the people love it. Congrats!"

Sam thanked his fans for their support

Sam's participation in the event comes just over a week after the trailer for his latest TV project was released.

The 42-year-old is due to star in Channel 4's upcoming eight-part thriller titled Suspect, which follows veteran detective, Danny Frater (James Nesbitt), who turns up at a hospital mortuary for what he thinks is a routine ID check only to find that the corpse is his estranged daughter, Christina (Imogen King), who appears to have taken her own life.

Sam is due to star in Channel 4's upcoming thriller Suspect

"He is forced to confront his own failings as a father whilst struggling to make sense of a mass of contradictory testimony and circumstantial evidence, and he must decide who, if anyone, is responsible for Christina's death and what he's going to do about it," reads the official synopsis.

While little is known about Sam's character, we do know that he is playing an Englishman as he can be heard speaking in an accent in the trailer. We see his character saying: "Don't go sticking your nose into things that are best left well alone."

