Meet Bargain Hunt presenter Charlie Ross’ family here

Bargain Hunt presenter Charlie Ross has been a regular face on the BBC for many years now, having also fronted Antiques Road Trip, Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is and Flog It!.

But away from his television roles, the 71-year-old can be found at home in Oxfordshire with his family. Want to know more? Keep reading…

WATCH: The biggest ever sale in Antiques Road Trip history

Is Charlie Ross married?

Yes, Charlie has been happily married to his wife Sally for a number of years, although details on how and when they first met remain a mystery as Charlie has never publicly spoken about their relationship.

Bargain Hunt has aired a special Jubilee episode

All is known is that the couple have lived near Bicester Village just outside of Oxford since 1981, meaning they have been together for at least 40 years.

Does Charlie Ross have children?

Charlie is both a father and a grandfather! With his wife Sally, he shares two grown-up children, Charlotte and Oliver. Both have gone on to have their own children, making Charlie and grandfather four times over as of 2007.

What else is there to know about Charlie Ross?

Charlie joined Bargain Hunt in 2018, after rising to fame on Antiques Road Trip, which he began appearing on in 2014, joining the likes of Charles Hanson, Philip Surrell and James Braxton in the hunt to find the most incredible antiques to sell at auction.

Charlie and co-presenter Izzie Balmer on Antiques Road Trip

Prior to the show, he ran his own auction house in Woburn for over 25 years and jet-set around the world conducting some pretty spectacular sales. He holds the record for the highest price ever achieved for a car sold by auction in the USA. The car, a 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Prototype, sold for over $16 million.

He also previously held the record for the largest profit on a single item on the Antiques Road Trip, when he bought a chipped Staffordshire elephant clock for £8, which was sold for £2,700 at auction in 2012.

However, four years later, this was surpassed when fellow presenter Anita Manning purchased a Buddha statue for £50, which turned out to be worth £3,800 and again in 2017 when Paul Laidlaw bought a Chambre Automatique De Bertsch sub-miniature camera for £60 and sold it at auction for a whopping £20,000

