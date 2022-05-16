Natasha Raskin Sharp's very surprising job before her TV career revealed Get to know the Antiques Road Trip presenter's career history…

Antiques Road Trip presenter Natasha Raskin Sharp had a very surprising career before she began working on television.

The radio and TV broadcaster, who began working with the BBC on programmes such as Bargain Hunt and Antiques in 2013, completed a number of internships in America before moving into presenting – including one with a former US President!

Natasha, 36, undertook an Internship in New Hampshire with the Democratic Party. She worked with 44th US President Barack Obama for the 2008 primary elections, before he was elected as leader in November that same year.

The presenter worked in the once-in-a-lifetime role while studying History of Art at University, and even opened up about the opportunity for the Sunday Post in 2016. She wrote in the paper: "It was a beautiful state and the whole trip was amazing. I was with a friend and we spent three months there.

Natasha has built a successful career in TV and radio

"Little did we know at the time that Obama would even get the Democratic ticket, never mind become president." Natasha continued: "I got to meet him a couple of times and he gave us a shout out in one of his speeches as his 'Scottish contingent'.

"At the end he'd obviously signed some letters and the office used one to give me a reference."

As well as working with the world leader, Natasha also had a taste of the fashion world when she worked at the Alice Temperley fashion house in New York.

Natasha worked as an intern on Obama's 2008 campaign trail before he was elected as president

Since 2013, she's been back on this side of the pond building up a profile in the art and auctioneer world, as well as making a name for herself on television and radio.

Her credits include, Flog It!, Bargain Hunt, For What It's Worth and Antiques Road Trip. On radio, she hosts a music show every Friday night for BBC Radio Scotland.

