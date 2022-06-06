You won't believe the secret weapon for JLo's amazing lashes - it's so easy

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Jennifer Lopez looked absolutely AMAZING at Sunday night’s 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards - and what really stood out was her incredible beauty look, created with luxurious Pat McGrath Labs makeup.

And there's something about the look that might really surprise you: the secret weapon behind the Hustlers star's amazing eyelashes. It's the ProMaster Lash Curler, from none other than Tweezerman, which costs just $23 (£22).

Jennifer Lopez's makeup look was on point at the 2022 MTV Awards on June 5

JLo's makeup artist Mary Phillips used the the ProMaster – one of two custom curlers from Tweezerman's Lash Logic line.

Tweezerman ProMaster Lash Curler, $23 / £22

The curlers are each optimized for a different eye shape for perfect curling every time! Jennifer's ProMaster eyelash curler is ideal for almond-shaped and deep-set eyes, while the ProCurl eyelash curler is best if you have round-shaped eyes.

How to recreate Jennifer Lopez's full 2022 MTV Awards look

MUA Mary used Pat McGrath Labs, meanwhile, for everything from Jennifer’s new glowy highlighter (Divine Glow Highlighter in Golden Moonlight) to her perfect 3-step nude lip:

1) PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in Supernatural

2) MatteTrance Lipstick in Christy

MINI MATTETRANCE LIP KIT with Christy, Beautiful Stranger and Flesh 3, $12.50, Pat McGrath

SHOP NOW

3) LUST: Lipgloss in Nude Négligée.

With a few coats of Pat McGrath's Dark Star volumizing mascara ($32 / £28), PermaGel Eyeliner Pencil in Shade, ($29 / £23) and an out-of-this world eyeshadow look created with two palettes - Mothership I Subliminal and Mothership VI Midnight Sun ($128 / £120 each) - JLo’s eyes were mega-glam, too.

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VI: Midnight Sun, $128 / £120, Pat McGrath

SHOP NOW

The star looked phenomenal as she picked up the Best Song Award for On My Way (Marry Me) , plus the MTV Movie and TV Award Generation Award.

In fact, Jennifer got teary-eyed during her Generation Award acceptance speech, during which she gave a shout out to her children and fiancé Ben Affleck. But we noticed one very important detail: her eye makeup stayed put!

