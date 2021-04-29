Jennifer Lopez shares some 'big news' with fans following Alex Rodriguez split The couple recently called time on their engagement

Jennifer Lopez has sparked a major fan reaction with her latest Instagram post. The star took to social media to share some “big news” with her 150 million followers.

The 51-year-old singer – who recently announced her split from her fiancé Alex Rodriguez – shared a snapshot showing her posing with actor Josh Duhamel, her co-star on upcoming film, Shotgun Wedding.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez call off engagement after denying split

In her caption, Jennifer explained: "Big news! @ShotgunWeddingMovie hits theaters June 29, 2022! We cannot wait for you to see this movie!" Fans were quick to share their excitement, with one telling the star: "Omgggg yesss finally!!!! I'm so excited Queen!"

The movie sees Jennifer and Josh play a married couple who experience jitters on their big day, and things get even worse when the wedding party is taken hostage.

Jennifer has confirmed the release date for Shotgun Wedding

An official synopsis for the film reads: "The couple must work together to save their loved ones – if they don't end up killing each other first."

J Lo's post comes just two weeks after her split from 45-year-old Alex was announced. The couple, who had been engaged for two years, released a joint statement confirming the news.

The singer and Alex Rodriguez recently ended their two-year engagement

It read: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

There were initially rumours of a break up back in March, but neither the singer nor the former baseball star confirmed they were going their separate ways. In fact, they told the Today show at the time: "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things."

