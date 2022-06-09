Jennifer Lopez's gorgeous royal handbag - and how to get the look for under $40

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We're swooning over Jennifer Lopez’s gorgeous pink handbag by royal-approved luxury brand Ferragamo.

And if you love JLo's 'Iconic' bag as much as we do – yes, its name is literally Iconic – we know where you can shop for the exact $2,500 purse or a very similar princess-worthy look for much less.

Celebrating her new Netflix documentary Halftime, Jennifer rocked a surprising look by Coach on her Instagram: a 1960s-inspired floral minidress with a matching coat from the brand’s upcoming fall collection.

While we wait for that perfect outfit to hit the stores, we definitely have our eyes on her covetable accessories: $40 Privé Revaux sunglasses, Gucci Angel t-strap platform heels and of course, THAT bag.

JLO'S BAG: Ferragamo Iconic Bag, $2,500 / £1,865, Ferragamo

In one Instagram pic the Hustlers star gave fans an eye-popping close-up of the regal top handle Ferragamo handbag with signature oval clasp, along with her jaw-dropping flower-themed manicure and huge yellow engagement ring.

We're so enamored of Jennifer's Ferragamo that we went on a hunt for it, plus some lookalikes that start at less than $40.

SHOP JLO'S BAG STYLE FOR LESS

ALDO Agroliaa Top Handle Bag, was $55 now $38.17 / £53.46, Amazon

KATE SPADE 'Voyage' top handle crossbody, $298 / £295, Kate Spade

COACH top handle bag, was $328 now $98.40, Coach Outlet

FURLA 1927 top handle bag, was $448 now $313 / £276, Furla

ASPINAL Midi Mayfair Bag, $850 / £595, Aspinal of London

Princess Diana was one fan of Ferragamo handbags, and this isn't the first time Queen JLo has opted for a royal-inspired look. In February she carried the Aspinal 'Midi Mayfair Bag' - seen above - the purse that Kate MIddleton owns in multiple colors.

