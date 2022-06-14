Netflix viewers horrified by deeply 'traumatising' horror film Megan Is Missing The 2011 found-footage flick is not for the faint-hearted

There is one film on Netflix that everyone seems to be talking about right now, and that is horror flick Megan Is Missing. While the film originally came out back in 2011, it has been trending across social media sites over the past week following its release on the streaming site.

However, before you grab your popcorn and settle down on the sofa to check out the movie, it's perhaps worth reading what viewers have been saying about it - and we have to warn you, it seems that viewers are all in agreement that the film is deeply disturbing and not for the faint-hearted.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer cautioned their followers who might be tempted to check out the movie. They wrote: "Damn. I love scary movies but to watch Megan Is Missing twice is hell itself. You'd have to pay me a trillion dollars to watch that movie again. ONCE WAS ENOUGH."

Plenty more also gave their thoughts after braving it and hitting play, with one writing: "Just watched Megan Is Missing and I'm forever traumatised." Another said: "Megan Is Missing broke me," and someone else said they wished they never watched it.

A fourth described the film as "incredible hard to watch," adding: "I thought that It would be lame, cliche or mainstream but man, It was hard, disgusting and heartless, I felt so uncomfortable."

The 2011 found-footage film has been trending following its release on Netflix

So what makes the film so disturbing? Well, to start with, just like the iconic nineties film Blair Witch Project which famously caused mass hysteria with many cinema-goers believing what happened in the film was actually real, Megan Is Missing is a 'found-footage' style film.

As a result, many viewers have been caught up with the film's storyline, which is both incredibly realistic and graphic. It revolves around the days leading up to the disappearance of a popular high schooler who decides to meet up with a boy she has been chatting with online and the subsequent investigation, led by her best friend, Amy.

Will you be checking it out?

Last year, after the film was rediscovered by a number of users on social media sites such as TikTok, Michael Goi, the writer and director of the film, issued a warning to viewers.

The filmmaker, who has since worked on projects including American Horror Story, Scream Queens and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, posted his own video in which he advised: "Do not watch the movie in the middle of the night. Do not watch the movie alone, and if you see the words' photo number one' pop up on your screen, you have about four seconds to shut off the movie if you're already kind of freaking out before you start seeing things that maybe you don't want to see."

He concluded: "So apologies to those who are already posting about how the movie freaked them out, but fair warning to those of you who are still contemplating watching the film."

