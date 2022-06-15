Squid Game fans complain as Netflix announces plans for real-life show The horror series is being made into a reality show

Netflix has announced its plans to make a reality show inspired by the smash-hit horror series, Squid Game - and fans of the drama have taken to Twitter to complain.

The South Korean dystopian series, which holds the record as Netflix's most popular series of all time, sees 456 contestants take part in a deadly series of children's games for a chance to win a huge sum of money.

However, in the new ten-episode reality series, the cost of losing will not be death and instead the participants will be sent home empty-handed, losing out on a $4.56m (£3.8m) prize.

Viewers of the horror drama soon took to Twitter following the streaming service's announcement, with many complaining that the reality show contradicts the moral message of the series.

One person tweeted: "The show was a satire of what our economics does to society. Making it in to a 'real game show' misses the point so hard that I feel little else other than disgust about it," while another added: "Netflix announces new show, 'Endless Suffering Machine', based on award-winning book 'Don't Create The Endless Suffering Machine'".

Netflix is making a new reality show inspired by Squid Game

A third viewer wrote: "Isn't Squid Games meant to be a moral tale of the lengths people will go to become wealthy despite the cost to them and how the rich lack morality? So Netflix thought it was a good idea to make it a reality," while another simply questioned: "Doesn’t this defeat the purpose of the show??"

Netflix is recruiting participants for the new reality series, Squid Game: The Challenge, which will see 456 real players compete in a series of games inspired by the original show.

The reality programme will offer the largest cast and lump cash prize in reality TV history.

Fans complained about the new reality show

Netflix's VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, Brandon Riegg said: "Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real-world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end."

