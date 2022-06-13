Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer sparks mass reaction as future beyond season one revealed Viewers can expect to see more of hotshot LA attorney Mickey Haller

After a hugely successful first season, it has been confirmed that The Lincoln Lawyer will be back for more episodes much to the delight of fans who can't get enough of the legal drama.

MORE: Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page's major new role has fans saying the same thing

Sharing the news on Twitter on Tuesday, the official Netflix account wrote: "LA's finest lawyer is back. The Lincoln Lawyer will return for Season 2 on Netflix," accompanied by a short clip of Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's Mickey Haller in the back seat of his iconic Lincoln Town Car. Check it out below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Netflix's announcement for The Lincoln Lawyer season two

Fans couldn't hide their joy and quickly took to the comment section to celebrate the season two renewal. One wrote: "YES YES YES THANK YOUU."

MORE: Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer: How does the series differ from the film?

MORE: Stranger Things fans left worried for major character's fate after season four volume two trailer drops

Another added: "That's the best news I heard all day! So so so very happy for the entire #LincolnLawyer team! Many congrats @Connellybooks!!" Someone else commented: "Woohoo! I love this show," and a fourth said: "Fantastic news, loved series 1."

Season one, which was released on the streaming site back in early May, was inspired by the second instalment in the series, The Brass Verdict leaving us to speculate that the follow-up may focus on events that take place in book three.

MORE: Fans are seriously shocked over jaw-dropping new Netflix series

However, it could go back to the start and follow the events of the first book, which played out on the big screen in the 2011 film of the same name starring Matthew McConaughey. What we do know is that there are six books in the series, meaning there's plenty of material for creator David E. Kelley to draw from.

According to Nielsen's U.S. ranking of streaming originals, the show overtook Ozark as the most-watched show following its week of release, with viewers clocking in over 108 million hours in that first seven-day period alone, so we're hardly surprised to hear of its renewal.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.