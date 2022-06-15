Emma Thompson transforms into Miss Trunchbull for Matilda the Musical - and you will not recognise her! The beloved children's story is coming to Netflix

Emma Thompson has got fans doing a double-take after her latest movie makeover which you have to see to believe!

The 63-year-old actress has taken on the role of formidable headteacher Miss Trunchbull for Netflix's Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical and looks both terrifying and utterly unrecognisable. Check out her transformation for yourself below in the film's official trailer…

WATCH: See the trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

Fans quickly took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Emma's take on the iconic villain, who was played by Gavin and Stacey star Pam Ferris in the original 1996 movie.

Many couldn't quite believe it was the Love Actually actress under all the makeup. "THAT is #EmmaThompson?" one shocked fan asked in disbelief. "I cannot see ONE attribute that would make me guess that was her!!!! Wow that is some MAKEUP!!!"

The actress will be taking on the role of formidable headteacher Miss Trunchbull

"How is that Emma Thompson," someone else said followed by a shocked face emoji, while a third added: "OH MY GOD, IS THAT EMMA THOMPSON??? Hats off to the makeup department!"

The film, which is set to be released in cinemas on 2 December 2022, will also star No Time To Die's Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, Line of Duty actor Stephen Graham as Mr Wormwood, Andrea Riseborough as Mrs Wormwood and newcomer Alisha Weir as Matilda herself.

The film is set to be released in cinemas in time for Christmas

Early reports suggested that Ralph Fiennes would be taking on the role of the formidable headmistress, in line with the musical's long-running tradition of having a man play the headteacher in drag. However, according to The Daily Mail, the filmmakers made the decision to digress from the stage production in this aspect.

Discussing the film, director Michael Warchus described Matilda as "an imaginative and fresh retelling of the award-winning musical featuring talented young newcomers, alongside established stars."

He continued: "I look forward to introducing this beloved and powerful story to a new generation of fans around the world." We can't wait!

