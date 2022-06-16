Yellowstone creators make desperate plea to fans following devastating news Fans were quick to offer their support

The makers behind hit Western drama Yellowstone have issued a desperate plea to fans following the devastating destruction of the National Park that the show is named after.

Taking to Twitter this week, the official account for the show tweeted: “Yellowstone National Park is an American treasure and our show’s namesake.

WATCH: Kevin Costner will soon return to screens for Yellowstone season five

“Please consider joining us in donating to the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, who are currently on the ground providing disaster relief and helping with recovery efforts,” the post continued before sharing a link to the charity’s donation page.

The plea comes as more than 10,000 people have been evacuated from the national park, which is mostly in Wyoming but spreads into parts of Montana and Idaho too. Dangerous floods caused by days of heavy rain and rapid snowmelt have resulted in several bridges, roads and homes being destroyed.

Unprecedented flooding has hit the national park this week

It’s believed that the park will remain closed for some time, not least because the unprecedented flooding may have permanently altered the 150-year-old park’s terrain. Its believed that there have not been any casualties, but many have been left homeless.

The show is actually filmed north of the national park in western Montana

Fans of the Paramount drama were quick to send their support for the fundraiser, with many taking to the comment section below to confirm that they had donated. One said: “Thank you for sharing this! Donated!”

“Absolutely. Sending all my thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by this. Breaks my heart,” another added and a third wrote: “Thank you @Yellowstone for supporting our small@town of #RedLodge #Montana where neighbors take care of neighbors. It’s been heartbreaking and yet heartwarming to see such kindness. It’s a very special place.”

It’s believed that filming for the show’s fifth season has not been affected by the flooding. The Dutton ranch - or rather the Chief Joseph Ranch, which doubles as the iconic family ranch - lies five hours north of the national park in Darby, western Montana.

