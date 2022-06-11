Yellowstone season five welcomes new cast members - and confirms major storyline fans have been waiting for Fans can expect to see some new faces around the ranch!

When hit Western drama Yellowstone returns to screens for its highly anticipated fifth season later this year, viewers can expect to see a few new faces around the ranch as four new stars have signed up to the Kevin Costner-led drama.

It's been announced that American Horror Story star Kai Caster, Your Honor's Lilli Kay, country singer Lainey Wilson and Dawn Olivieri - who also portrayed Claire Dutton in prequel series 1883 - will be joining the cast as new recurring characters.

However, that's not all, as it has also been revealed that a number of other cast members who haven't been on the show for some time will also be making a comeback in the upcoming season. Josh Lucas, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein, who play Young John Dutton, Young Beth Dutton and Young Rip Wheeler, respectively, will once again feature in flashback scenes to the nineties.

Unsurprisingly, fans are thrilled as it hopefully means that we'll see more of the Dutton patriarch's mysterious past as well as shed some light on the early days of Beth and Rip's rather tumultuous relationship.

There will be more flashback scenes in the new season of the show

Taking to Twitter shortly after the news was shared, one fan wrote: "That's great news! Josh Lucas was awesome as a young John Dutton." Another said: "So I am going to guess that there is more to the Rip & Beth story when they were teenagers," and a third added: "I can't wait to see all of them again!"

The addition of country singer Lainey Wilson has also sparked a huge reaction online, with many expressing their excitement at seeing the Heart Like a Truck songstress play local Montana musician Abby.

On top of all that, Jacki Weaver will also be back and Mo Brings Plenty and Wendy Moniz, who have been recurring on the show since the start, have been promoted to series regulars for the new season, which is set to make its return to screens on Sunday 13 November 2022.

