Yellowstone fans predict major season five storyline for Kevin Costner's John Dutton New episodes of the Western drama are coming this fall

There's no denying that John Dutton's surprise decision to run for governor, after years of refusing to enter the world of politics, was one of the most unexpected storylines featured in Yellowstone season four.

MORE: Yellowstone spinoff 1883 will return for a second season - but with a major change

As fans will recall, the character, played by Kevin Costner, ended last season campaigning to take over as Governor of Montana from Lynelle Perry. While fans will have to wait until the new season premieres to discover the outcome, many fans have been left convinced that the title is indeed his after an Instagram account shared some behind-the-scenes footage from filming.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you looking forward to Yellowstone season five?

News channel NBC_Montana took to Instagram earlier this week to share with their followers a compilation of their own film crews spotting the Paramount show being filmed on location in and around the city of Missoula.

MORE: 5 things you probably didn't know about hit Western drama Yellowstone

MORE: Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan opens up about decision to quit TV show

"@yellowstone Season 5 was for day 2 of filming in Missoula. On Wednesday, cast, extras, and crew were outside the county courthouse (including Kevin Costner). Locals and fans watched the action from across the street," the post was captioned.

Other local fans also captured the moment, which saw Kevin and co-star Kelly Reily, who plays his daughter Beth, take to the steps of the courthouse and were quick to discuss what it could mean.

"Looks like the Governor's race is settled," one fan concluded on Reddit, while another was left thinking the same thing. They added: "I think you're right. At first I thought it was a campaign event but then I noticed what appears to be a judge........now I think it was a swearing in ceremony."

Could John be appointed the new governor of Montana in season five?

Someone else chimed in: "I think so too!" while a fourth added: "Hopefully he can pardon his girlfriend," referencing John's relationship with Summer Higgins, played by Piper Perabo.

As fans will recall, the relationship between the Dutton patriarch and the animal rights activist got off to a rocky start when they met at a protest outside Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) livestock office.

MORE: Yellowstone: everything we know about season five so far

John had Summer thrown into jail when things turned violent but made it up to her by later bailing her out, which led them to strike up a friendship that soon turned romantic. However, she was arrested again and the last time viewers saw Summer, she was facing up to 15 years in jail for multiple charges.

Viewers will have to see how Yellowstone creator and writer Taylor Sheridan plans to square things when the show makes its return to screens on Sunday 13 November 2022.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.