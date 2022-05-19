Yellowstone: everything we know about season five so far Are you a fan of the Western drama?

Yellowstone has gained a huge following over the last few years since it began airing on the Paramount Network in 2018 and ended season four as one of the most-watched shows in America.

We couldn't be more excited to catch up with our favorite family of Montana-based cattle ranchers in the show's upcoming fifth season. Want to know more? Saddle up and keep reading for the lowdown on Yellowstone season five...

Has Yellowstone season five begun filming?

Yes! Production for the new series is already underway in Montana, having kicked off in early May 2022 - and it sounds like it's going to be the show's biggest yet!

Filming for season five have kicked off in Montana

As previously reported, season five will be 14 episodes long rather than the typical ten. However, there's one major caveat - as a result, the upcoming season will be split into two seven-episode offerings.

What will happen in Yellowstone season five?

The plot of season ten remains firmly under wraps for now, but it seems likely that it will reveal whether John Dutton's campaign to take over as Governor has been successful, as well as explain what Kayce meant by his ominous line in the finale.

As fans will recall, after returning home, he told his wife Monica: "I saw the end of us," which has left fans scratching their heads on whether he means his marriage, the Dutton family or the whole Yellowstone Ranch. Intriguing!

Who is in the cast of Yellowstone season five?

Kevin Costner will obviously be back as the Dutton family patriarch alongside many other familiar faces, including Kelly Reilly as Beth, Luke Grimes as Kayce, Wes Bentley as Jamie, Cole Hauser as Rip, Kelsey Asbille as Monica, Forrie Smith as Lloyd and Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater.

The drama will be returning to screens in November

Meanwhile, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly, who play Teeter and Emily respectively, have been promoted to series regular for season five, so viewers can expect to see more of them around the ranch in the upcoming episodes.

When will Yellowstone season five be released?

Season five of the Western drama will arrive on Sunday 13 November at 8/7c, where it will be followed by the premiere of co-creator Taylor Sheridan's latest offering, Tulsa King, which stars Sylvester Stallone. It's expected that the show will air weekly in the same time slot.

