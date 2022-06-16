Meet Antiques Road Trip presenter James Braxton's family The BBC presenter has worked on the show since 2016

Antiques Road Trip presenter James Braxton has been a regular face on the BBC show for six years, having joined the show back in 2016.

Prior to joining the show, James also appeared in a number of other popular daytime shows such as Celebrity Eggheads, Bargain Hunt and Dealing with Dickinson. However, away from his television career, James is a proud family man. Find out all about his wife and children below...

WATCH: See the biggest ever sale in Antiques Road Trip history

Is James Braxton married?

James has been happily married to his wife Joanna Victoria for a number of years, although details on how and when they first met remain a mystery as James prefers to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

However, the antiques dealer does occasionally posts sweet snaps of his family to his personal Instagram page @jamesbraxtonofficial. One photo from January 2020 showed his wife wrapped up in a fur hat and gloves as they tackled a day of gardening. Another post showed his family proudly standing outside their family-run pub and hotel The Lamb Inn, which is located in the village of Wartling.

James and his wife enjoyed a gardening day back in January 2020

Does James Braxton have children?

Yes! James and Joanna have four grown-up children together: daughters Amelia and Annie and sons Ned and Charlie. According to Great Inns, all are involved in the day-to-day running of James' busy inn.

James is a proud dad of four

James' sons also own and run a micro-brewery based in Hastings called Brewing Brothers, which supplies local beers and craft ales for the pub.

