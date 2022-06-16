Love Island's Gemma Owen has 'love connection of a lifetime' with ex Jacques – see most compatible couples See their type on paper

Love Island couples change faster than we can keep up with, so is Gemma Owen's perfect match actually her ex-boyfriend Jacques O'Neill? And who are new boys Remi Lambert and Jay Younger most compatible with?

Intimacy expert Stephanie Taylor has used Kegel8's star-sign compatibility study to predict the best Love Island pairings. Keep reading to see who is ACTUALLY the Islanders' "type on paper"...

WATCH: Love Island's Jacques talks split from Gemma Owen

Jacques O'Neill

Week two of Love Island kicked off with Gemma Owen’s ex-boyfriend Jacques entering the villa. Despite the fact that the 23-year-old rugby player chose to couple up with Paige, he has continued to have a friendship with Michael Owen's daughter – and Stephanie has revealed it has the basis to become the "love connection of a lifetime."

The exes admitted they dated for eight months and have not divulged the reason for their split, but they have admitted they still care for each other.

"According to Kegel8’s latest star sign compatibility study, the football pundit’s daughter might have the 'love connection of a lifetime' with the Cumbrian lad.

"Both Taurus', Jacques is Gemma's strong astrological love match so far this series. When together, the pair will spoil one another - and there will be plenty of romance and total devotion. But it's their stubborn, jealous, opinionated, and possessive nature in the way - which becomes a battle of wills."

The Love Islanders haven't chosen their most compatible partners

The intimacy expert continued that if they can get past their breakup and arguments, they "could have a long-lasting relationship," which is likely not what their current partners Luca Bish or Paige Thorne would want to hear!

Paige Thorne

It's rare that couples who form connections in the first week or so remain together for the entire series – after all, bombshells and Casa Amor are there to test their relationships. However, Welsh paramedic Paige may already be in the perfect coupling with Jacques based on their star signs.

"As a couple, Jacques and Paige (a Virgo) could have a lot in common, be devoted, romantic and patient with one another. Yet, to have an easy ride this season, they’ll have to watch out for Jacque's stubbornness or Paige's overanalysis of others and learn not to take each other too seriously," Stephanie explained.

Remi Lambert

Remi is more compatible with Paige than Indiyah

Newcomer Remi, however, could step on Jacque's toes since he is "incredibly compatible" with Paige, Stephanie revealed. And based on their flirty dinner date on Wednesday night's episode, she could be right!

"Remi, a Virgo from Manchester, shares the same star sign as Paige, which is good news if these two couple up. When two Virgos are in a relationship, they’re incredibly compatible thanks to their excellent communication, romantic tendencies and reasonable, logical and enthusiastic abilities," she said.

The model and rapper has so far expressed an interest in Indiyah Polack – which Stephanie said doesn't make sense based on their star signs.

Gemma Owen

Gemma recently called her current partner Luca Bish by her ex's name

Although Remi didn't choose Gemma as one of his three lunch dates, they could "form a great relationship."

"More bad news for Jacques (even more for Luca) is if Remi takes a shine to Gemma. Like Paige and Jacques (a Taurus and Virgo), the model and the dressage rider could form a great relationship if they give each other a chance as they’ve got lots in common and plenty of patience," the expert said, adding: "Two Islanders his star sign isn't aligned with are Indiyah and Tasha."

Only the next few weeks will reveal whether these predictions will come true, but one thing's for sure, we can't wait for the next fire pit gathering.

