Dan Walker reveals his real reaction to Piers Morgan's shock GMB exit

Dan Walker has revealed his reaction to Piers Morgan's shocking exit from Good Morning Britain back in March 2021 and the comments he made directly to him.

MORE: Dan Walker reveals major career news following move to Channel 5

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 45-year-old opened up about his presenting style, contrasting his approach with Piers'.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan Walker bids heartfelt goodbye to BBC Breakfast

"You can only be authentic to who you are but I don’t want to portray a persona like Piers," he said. "And I've never dipped to his level of insults.

"I think he overstepped the mark when he smashed a mug with my face on it. I don't need to do that sort of thing."

Dan was referring to the moment in 2017 when Piers smashed a cup that had the BBC Breakfast logo on it live on air; Dan's face was actually not on the mug.

MORE: Dan Walker makes comment on 'awful' downside of job ahead of first day at Channel 5

MORE: Dan Walker reveals major mishap during meeting with the Queen

He continued: "When I first started at BBC Breakfast I met him at a function and he said, 'You're going to be terrible. We're going to annihilate you.' But my attitude was to remain quietly confident."

Dan compared his presenting style with Piers Morgan's

He then went on to detail the comments he made to Piers following his exit from GMB. He said: "And I met him again after he walked off GMB and I told him, 'All those years you were on GMB you mentioned me almost every day and we didn’t mention your name once until the day you left.'"

"I think there is room for both styles of broadcasting but Piers? That’s not a persona I could inhabit because I would feel very fake," he added.

Dan revealed what he said to Piers following his exit from GMB

Dan departed from BBC Breakfast in May after almost six years of fronting the show and now holds the position as anchor on Channel 5's evening news show, 5 News.

The dad-of-three opened up about his reasons for moving to Channel 5 during one of his final shows on BBC Breakfast. He told his co-host Sally Nugent: "I think sometimes opportunities come along and you have to grab them, don't you?"

"And I've never ever been motivated by money in any job that I've ever taken, and even though I love BBC Breakfast, everybody that works on the show, this is a fantastic opportunity to work with a brilliant team at Channel 5 and also go and make some other programmes outside of news."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.