Dan Walker reveals major career news following move to Channel 5

Dan Walker has revealed some major career news just one week after he began fronting Channel 5's evening news show, 5 News, following his exit from BBC Breakfast.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that he has just finished writing his new book, titled Standing on the Shoulders, teasing that the last chapter is about forgiveness.

The former BBC star penned: "Big news! I have just finished writing my book 'Standing on the Shoulders'.

"The last chapter is called 'The Truth About Monsters' and is all about forgiveness. It's out in October! I can't wait for you to read it."

The exciting update came just hours before Dan revealed that his daughter had been taken to hospital with a suspected broken finger.

Sharing a picture of her hand with a bruised-looking finger, the presenter wrote; "Currently in A & E with our daughter who has a suspected broken finger, 4 hour wait has begun."

Dan's new book is released in October

He later gave an update, stating that his daughter has a buckle fracture and thanked the staff at Sheffield's Children's hospital for doing a "brilliant job".

The TV host shares three children, daughters Jessica and Susanna and son Joe, with his wife of over 20 years, Sarah.

Dan recently departed from BBC Breakfast after almost six years of fronting the morning news show.

Ahead of starting his new position at Channel 5, Dan opened up about the downside of his career, admitting that he is "embarrassed" about how much he earns.

Dan left the BBC after six years

Chatting to the Daily Mail Weekend magazine recently, Dan said candidly: "I hate talking about money. I feel uncomfortable that I get paid a lot to do a job I love. I remember the first day a national newspaper published what I earned on the front page. That was awful.

He continued: "I am embarrassed by the amount I earn. My parents had no money growing up. All my clothes were hand-me-downs. At a time when people are struggling to put food on the table, it's horrible to have your salary on the front page."

