Dan Walker reveals major mishap during meeting with the Queen The former BBC Breakfast host recalled the moment

Dan Walker marked the Queen's Platinum Jubilee by recalling the blunder he made ahead of his meeting with her back in 2012.

The 45-year-old gave the Queen a tour of the BBC studios in Salford but just before welcoming the monarch, he managed to spill yoghurt on his tie.

Revealing the moment via his Instagram page, the 45-year-old posted a snap of him standing beside the monarch, who is celebrating 70 years on the throne this week.

"I was asked to write an article this week about meeting the Queen - you can catch it in @waitrose magazine.

"I gave Her Majesty a tour of the new BBC Salford studios. She got to meet Lawro, in his ice-cream seller's shirt, & Didi Hamann.

"It was a great day and it was lovely to meet her and have a chat but I had to borrow @mikebushellofficial’s tie because I spilt yoghurt on mine," he wrote before adding a grimacing face emoji and the hashtag "#PlatinumJubilee".

Dan revealed his mishap with the Queen

The post comes just days before Dan is due to officially start his new presenting gig on Channel 5's 5 News. The dad-of-three will be fronting the news programme on weekdays from Monday 6 June at 5pm.

Dan announced the news of his departure from BBC Breakfast back in April and hosted his final show just over two weeks ago.

The BBC team marked his last day on the programme by taking a look back at his best moments and even invited special celebrity friends and colleagues to pay tribute to the star, including former BBC presenter Louise Minchin.

Dan begins hosting on Channel 5 from Monday 6 June

At the end of the show, Dan said an emotional goodbye to viewers. "Thank you for tuning in," he said. "Thank you for all the comments and the kind messages and the many lovely words over the years.

"Thank you for the support in loads of different things, including the dancing, and I think it's safe to say that I, and all of us, never ever take any of that for granted, the fact that people watch this programme and they enjoy it and they feel that it's a part of their lives."

