Dan Walker makes comment on 'awful' downside of job ahead of first day at Channel 5 The former BBC Breakfast presenter is moving on to pastures new…

Dan Walker has revealed what he considers to be the "awful" aspects of his job ahead of starting his new role at Channel 5.

The broadcaster, who recently left his position as anchor on BBC's Breakfast, opened up about how the money side of his career makes him feel "embarrassed", before admitting that the public being aware of it was "awful".

WATCH: Dan Walker bids a heartfelt goodbye to BBC Breakfast

Chatting to the Daily Mail Weekend magazine recently, Dan said candidly: "I hate talking about money. I feel uncomfortable that I get paid a lot to do a job I love. I remember the first day a national newspaper published what I earned on the front page. That was awful."

He continued: "I am embarrassed by the amount I earn. My parents had no money growing up. All my clothes were hand-me-downs. At a time when people are struggling to put food on the table, it's horrible to have your salary on the front page."

Dan Walker makes his debut on 5 News on Monday

The 45-year-old decided to leave his role at BBC after six years sat on the red sofa as lead presenter. His first stint on Channel 5 begins on Monday 6 June and will see him appear on 5 News on weekdays at 5pm.

Meanwhile, Dan appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss with Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley to discuss his new gig on Monday - but he couldn't resist but poke fun at Piers Morgan's storming off on the show.

Dan previously appeared on BBC Breakfast with Louise Minchin

The former BBC Breakfast presenter was speaking about how Piers once paid for the paparazzi to snap photos of a charity golf game, when he went to leave the interview saying: "Right well I’m going to do what they normally do on this programme. Storm off."

Susanna called out: "I’d just like to point out only one person’s ever done that, but it is a stage that has been set for you." Dan called back: "I’ll see you later. See you at five o’clock on Channel 5."

