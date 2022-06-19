Will there be another series of The Outlaws? Stephen Merchant stars in the series

Season two of Stephen Merchant's comedy-drama, The Outlaws, is well underway on BBC One and we are loving catching up with the gang of Bristol-based community service workers.

As well as creating the show, Stephen stars as Greg alongside Hollywood star Christopher Walken and Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson in the popular series. Fans may be curious to know if a third season is on the cards. We've done some investigating and here's what we know…

While a third season has not yet been announced by the BBC, Stephen has revealed that he is keen to do another series.

He told RadioTimes.com: "We started talking about series three and we found there was so much meat still on the bone and still so much to do with the characters... that I'm actually quite excited by the idea of doing a series three.

"Partly because of that writer's room so you can keep yourself stimulated by different voices. And also, because there's so many characters, you can just keep going."

The BBC has not yet confirmed a third series

In a separate interview on National Public Radio, he also admitted that the creation of a third season relies on the right funding.

"It's all dependent on people higher up with money deciding if we can do it," he said. "There definitely feels like there's more mileage in the characters, which is exciting. Getting the cast together again is going to be pricey!"

For those who have yet to catch up on the drama, it follows a group of strangers who meet while performing community service as punishment for their crimes. The gang land themselves in hot water after finding a bag of cash at the site they're working on.

Stephen Merchant is keen to make more episodes

The synopsis for series two reads: "Following on directly from the first series, The Outlaws still have time to serve on their sentences - but now they must face the fallout from their actions.

"If they thought the criminal underworld or the local police were done with them, they are sorely mistaken. The Outlaws must depend on one another while working with unlikely allies to atone for their sins - but can they save themselves without sacrificing their souls?"

